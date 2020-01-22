UN Experts Demand “Immediate Investigation” On Jeff Bezos Phone Hacking

Jeff Bezos’s telephone was hacked by way of a WhatsApp account of Saudi Crown Prince (File)

Geneva:

Impartial UN rights specialists mentioned Wednesday they’d obtained info that Amazon proprietor Jeff Bezos’s telephone was hacked by way of a WhatsApp account belonging to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The allegations have been rejected by Riyadh, whose embassy in Washington branded them as “absurd”.

“The alleged hacking of Mr Bezos’s phone, and those of others, demands immediate investigation by US and other relevant authorities,” UN Particular Rapporteurs Agnes Callamard and David Kaye mentioned in an announcement in Geneva.

They mentioned any investigation into the alleged incident in Could 2018 also needs to take a look at the “continuous, multi-year, direct and personal involvement of the Crown Prince in efforts to target perceived opponents”.

Callamard, the UN skilled on abstract executions and extrajudicial killings, and Kaye, the skilled on freedom of expression, mentioned they had been “gravely concerned”.

“The information we have received suggests the possible involvement of the Crown Prince in surveillance of Mr Bezos, in an effort to influence, if not silence, The Washington Post’s reporting on Saudi Arabia,” they wrote.

Bezos is the proprietor of The Washington Submit, which employed as a contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist murdered in October 2018 at Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul.

“Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd,” the Saudi Arabian embassy mentioned on its Twitter account.

“We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out.”

The UN Particular Rapporteurs mentioned the circumstances and timing of the hacking incident additionally gave grounds for additional investigation into “allegations that the Crown Prince ordered, incited, or, at a minimum, was aware of planning for” the operation to kill Khashoggi.

“Unprecedented exfiltration of data”

The 2 specialists mentioned they’d change into conscious of a 2019 examination of Bezos’s iPhone that discovered it could have been hacked on Could 1, 2018 with an MP4 video file despatched from an account utilized by the Saudi Crown Prince.

The 2 had exchanged numbers a month earlier than, they mentioned.

The evaluation reportedly discovered that inside hours of receiving the video file, Bezos’s telephone noticed an “unprecedented exfiltration” of 126 MB of knowledge.

This continued undetected over a interval of “some months” with charges of as a lot as four.6 GB increased than the baseline.

The forensic evaluation cited by the UN specialists confirmed that the Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia’s de issue ruler, despatched WhatsApp messages to Bezos in November 2018 and February 2019 during which he revealed details about Bezos’s private life that was not accessible from public sources.

The evaluation additionally advised that the hackers could have used a sort of spy ware utilized in different Saudi surveillance instances, such because the NSO Group’s Pegasus-Three malware.

