January 22, 2020 | 11:17am

United Nations specialists on Wednesday demanded an “immediate investigation” into the hacking of Jeff Bezos’ telephone — confirming that proof pointed to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman because the offender.

UN Particular Rapporteurs Agnes Callamard and David Kaye mentioned in a press release Wednesday forensic proof that prompt with “medium to high confidence” that spy ware that infiltrated the Amazon boss’ iPhone was planted in Could 2018 throughout WhatsApp chats between the pair.

Bezos later mentioned he was blackmailed over crotch pictures and nude selfies that additionally uncovered that he was dishonest on his then-wife.

“This was part of a massive, clandestine online campaign against Mr. Bezos and Amazon, apparently targeting him principally as the owner of The Washington Post,” the specialists’ assertion through the UN Human Rights Fee mentioned.

“The information we have received suggests the possible involvement of the Crown Prince in surveillance of Mr. Bezos, in an effort to influence, if not silence, The Washington Post’s reporting on Saudi Arabia.”

The pair additionally insisted it was “relevant” to claims that the crown prince was additionally behind the 2018 homicide of Washington Submit journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“The alleged hacking of Mr. Bezos’s phone, and those of others, demands immediate investigation by US and other relevant authorities,” the pair insisted.

Forensics prompt a Pegasus malware stole information from Bezos’ telephone after it was planted through a video bin Salman despatched through their WhatsApp chats, the assertion revealed.

The crown prince contacted him once more later that yr in addition to early 2019 “in which he allegedly revealed private and confidential information about Mr. Bezos’ personal life that was not available from public sources,” the assertion claims.

Saudi Arabia has referred to as the claims “absurd.”

“I think absurd is exactly the right word,” overseas minister Prince Faisal mentioned, echoing a tweet by the Kingdom’s US embassy.

“The idea that the crown prince would hack Jeff Bezos’ phone is absolutely silly.”

