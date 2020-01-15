China has pushed for a closed-door UN Safety Counil meet on Jammu and Kashmir. (File)

New Delhi:

The United Nations Safety Council will maintain a closed-door assembly on Kashmir tonight in New York, sources advised HEARALPUBLICIST. The assembly, sources stated, comes after push from China, the all-weather ally of Pakistan, which known as for such conferences earlier as nicely.

An analogous gathering was held in August, known as by China after the federal government scrapped the particular standing granted to Jammu and Kashmir underneath Article 370 of the Structure and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

Apart from China, all the opposite 4 everlasting members of the UN Safety Council – France, Russia, the US and the UK – have backed New Delhi’s place that disputes between India and Pakistan are bilateral issues.

The US has stated that developments in Jammu and Kashmir are an inner matter of India.

French diplomatic sources advised HEARALPUBLICIST that the place of France has not modified and may be very clear – that the Kashmir difficulty should be settled bilaterally. “As we have stated on several occasions and will continue to reiterate to our partners on the United Nations Security Council,” a supply stated.