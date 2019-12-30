Unable To Kidnap Girl, Group Of Men Chops Off Her Nose In Gurgaon: Cops

We’ve got registered an FIR in opposition to the accused, stated a police officer. (Representational)

Gurugram:

A bunch of males chopped off the nostril of a woman after they failed of their try to kidnap her at a village in Gurgaon on Sunday, the police stated.

Officers stated the woman was at her home in Chakkarpur village when the boys, who’ve been recognized as Gaurav Yadav, Aakash Yadav, Satish Yadav, Monu Yadav and Leelu Yadav, barged into her home and tried to kidnap her.

The lady’s brother stated he tried to battle off the attackers. Unable to pull her out, the accused allegedly thrashed her relations and two of the boys chopped off a portion of her nostril.

“They’re dabangs (strongmen) of the village. They typically battle with folks and drive them to tug out or withdraw circumstances. They did the identical with us. We’re scared,” stated Diveen Dayal, the girl’s brother, who filed a police grievance in opposition to the accused at Gurgaon Sector 29.

Whereas the group of males had been inside the home, some 20 others stood outdoors to threaten neighbours in opposition to serving to them, the woman’s brother stated, including the assault lasted a minimum of 10 minutes.

“We have registered an FIR against the accused. We are looking to arrest them,” stated Arvind Kumar, a police officer at Sector 29 police station.