Unclear What Licensing Deal Led To Single Season 4 Episode Of ‘The Blacklist’ Being Available For Viewing On Airplane

LOS ANGELES, CA—Explaining how the in-flight leisure console didn’t characteristic another installments of the crime thriller tv collection, native man Lucas Grant informed reporters Monday that it was unclear what sort of licensing deal led to a single Season four episode of The Blacklist being out there for viewing on his latest journey from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. “There’s a bunch of films, in addition to full first seasons of different reveals, however for some purpose the one episode of the The Blacklist they’ve is a few random one from 2016,” stated a confused Grant, speculating that the airline could have a wierd take care of the present’s manufacturing firm or that maybe another airline has the remainder of the streaming rights, because it’s the sixth episode within the season and he is aware of for a undeniable fact that the present is serialized and meant to be watch sequentially. “I used to be like, oh, good, I’ve been that means to take a look at The Blacklist, however then all they’ve to look at is an episode known as ‘The Thrushes,’ which isn’t even from the present’s most up-to-date season. Possibly it’s a technical glitch or one thing that allowed it to slide by way of? I imply, it additionally looks as if it’s solely out there in Spanish.” At press time, Grant determined he would simply watch Season three, Episode 9 of Angie Tribeca, which was additionally out there for viewing.