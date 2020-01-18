Under-19 World Cup 2020: India Begin Campaign Against Sri Lanka

Defending champions India, with 5 new IPL recruits of their ranks, would be the overwhelming favourites after they begin their marketing campaign towards Sri Lanka within the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday. India have again and again confirmed on the junior degree the gulf that exists between them and different groups, the testimony being their two titles and one runner-up end within the final 4 version. Even within the run-up to the continuing version, India have received a bilateral collection towards South Africa, adopted by a Quadrangular contest.

The ‘Boys in Blue’ additionally beat Afghanistan comprehensively in a follow sport, and the identical Afghanistan then hammered South Africa within the World Cup opener.

Since Rahul Dravid took over the mantle of junior cricket, the sturdy construction created has produced many proficient gamers.

On this version, India’s marketing campaign will likely be headlined by left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who lately landed a Rs 2.four crore contract with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Nonetheless weeks wanting turning into eligible for procuring a driving license, Jaiswal is already touted as the following huge factor in junior cricket, having hit a double hundred within the nation’s Sr Nationwide One Day Championship (Vijay Hazare Trophy).

His skipper Priyam Garg, who additionally has a multi-crore IPL deal, is by far probably the most skilled participant with 12 first-class and 19 Checklist A video games to his credit score.

The tall quick bowler Kartik Tyagi may even maintain everybody as those that have watched him bowl, swear by his capability to work up tempo.

Then there’s leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who can be richer by Rs 2 crore, courtesy Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Their opponents Sri Lanka even have a lot of gamers who’ve performed senior consultant cricket however in current occasions, together with within the junior Asia Cup, the Indian group proved to be a far superior opposition.

Left-handers Nipun Dananjaya and Sonal Dinusha are respectable gamers whereas pacer Amshi de Silva has had some respectable performances on the junior degree. That would nonetheless show to be no match for India.

Groups:

India: Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (VC & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

Sri Lanka: Nipun Dananjaya (c), Ashian Daniel, Sonal Dinusha, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Dilshan Madushanka, Kamil Mishara, Kavindu Nadeeshan,Navod Paranavithana, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindu Rasantha, Mohammed Shamaaz,Amshi de Silva, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamindu Wijesinghe.

Match Begins: 1:30 pm.