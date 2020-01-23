Under-19 World Cup: Australia Deliver Knock-Out Blow To England

Simply over six months after the senior staff received the 2019 ICC World Cup, England’s U19 aspect have been knocked out of the continuing U19 World Cup in South Africa. England misplaced to Australia U19 by two wickets in a thriller of a Group B match on Thursday in Kimberley, South Africa. Chasing a goal of 253, Australia have been tottering at 213/eight within the 47th over, needing 40 to win off 18 balls. Connor Sully, who got here in at quantity 9, then smashed three sixes and a 4 within the 48th over to chop that hole to 18 wanted off the final two.

Australia then picked up eight runs from the 49th over and 10 off the final to win the match in dramatic circumstances.

Sully was additionally Australia’s highest wicket taker with two scalps throughout the England innings, together with that of Ben Charlesworth who was 12 runs away from reaching his century.

England have been additionally buoyed by a battle from the tail. No.7 Dan Mousley scored a fifty whereas no.9 Kasey Aldridge scored 32 off 25 because the pair put up 60 runs for the eighth wicket.