Under JP Nadda’s leadership, BJP will become stronger: Amit Shah on new party president

Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah, who handed over the presidentship of the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering (BJP) to JP Nadda on Monday (January 20), mentioned that below his successor’s management the social gathering will develop into stronger and broaden additional.

PM Modi congratulates BJP Nationwide President JP Nadda at a felicitation programme organised for the latter on the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on Jan 20, 2020.IANS

Taking to Twitter, Shah mentioned, “Heartiest congratulations to JP Nadda Ji on being elected the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I firmly believe that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s guidance and your leadership, the BJP will become stronger and expand even further.”

Nadda was elected unopposed because the BJP nationwide president after he emerged as the one chief within the fray following the nomination course of during which his candidature was endorsed by high social gathering brass.

In a sequence of tweets, Shah additionally mentioned that the social gathering will profit from Nadda organizational expertise and his expertise and can set new information. Underneath Nadda’s management, all BJP employees will proceed to stroll on the group’s path, he mentioned.

PM Modi’s needs Nadda

Setting the tone for Nadda’s tenure, Modi mentioned, it is ‘sangharsh’ (struggle) and ‘sangathan’ (organisation) that make BJP what it’s in the present day. “We’re not here for a short while, we’re here to serve Mother India for a long time,” he mentioned.

However the comparability with Shah was unavoidable. “The BJP has expanded in a short time, fulfilling people’s aspirations and transforming itself with time,” mentioned Modi, crediting Shah for the achievements.

He wished Nadda with a tinge of warning. “I’m sure under the leadership of JP Nadda, the party will move forward with its core values. The BJP may face more difficulty in the future and we must be ready.” Modi was subtly referring to the continued opposition to Citizen’s Modification Act, with out naming it.

Speaking concerning the “current situation”, Modi lashed out at “traditional medium of communication”, referring to mainstream media. He urged the social gathering to take advantage of “new medium” the place one can speak to the voters one-to-one, referring to apps like Twitter the place he is likely one of the most adopted world leaders.

“Those who have been rejected in electoral politics are left with very few options — spreading falsehood and amplifying that through its ecosystem,” is how he hit out on the opposition for its stand on CAA, with out naming the laws.

He urged the social gathering cadre to go door-to-door to convey the social gathering’s place and never depend on “traditional medium of communication.”

(With company inputs)