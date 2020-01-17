Undertrial Prisoner Escapes Through Toilet Ventilator In Meghalaya Court

Accused was in a position to benefit from the unfastened bars of the ventilator to flee, senior cop mentioned.

Tura, Meghalaya:

An undertrial prisoner has escaped by means of the ventilator of a bathroom in a Meghalaya court docket regardless of police personnel standing guard exterior, an officer mentioned on Friday.

The incident occurred when 32-year-old Tub N Marak, accused in kidnapping, extortion and different legal circumstances, was being produced earlier than the court docket of the district and classes choose in Tura city on Thursday, the police officer mentioned.

“He requested to be allowed to relieve himself. However, upon entering a toilet in the court premises, Marak loosened the bars of the ventilator and escaped,” he mentioned.

Marak was a former member of a bunch of infamous legal William A Sangma, the officer mentioned.

“He (Marak) was able to take advantage of the loose bars of the ventilator to flee. A search is on for the escaped prisoner,” West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, MGR Kumar mentioned.