Undertrial Slaps Advocate In Maharashtra Court, Lawyers Strike Work

The accused was delivered to the courtroom for a case listening to, the police stated (Representational)

Thane:

An undertrial prisoner allegedly slapped an advocate at a courtroom in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official stated on Tuesday.

The incident came about at Chopda Court docket in Ulhasnagar township on Monday following which attorneys went on a day-long strike in protest, he stated.

The accused, Rahul Tak, was delivered to the courtroom for a case listening to, inspector RK Kote stated.

Whereas standing in a nook, Rahul Tak referred to as advocate Rajendra Bhalerao, who had defended him in earlier circumstances, in the direction of him to say one thing, the official stated.

Because the advocate went to the accused, the latter allegedly used abusive language and slapped him, Mr Kote stated. When a girl lawyer tried to rescue her colleague, the accused threatened each of them with dire penalties, the official stated.

The police later caught maintain of Rahul Tak and took him away, he stated, with out giving particulars of the fees in opposition to the accused and the jail the place he was lodged.

The native bar affiliation took severe observe of the incident and submitted a written criticism to the courtroom. The attorneys condemned the incident and later went on a day-long strike.