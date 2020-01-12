Undisputed Era Invades NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II

WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II was wrapping up as Walter celebrated an enormous win. Then issues didn’t finish as they deliberate.
As Imperium celebrated within the ring, The Undisputed Period rushed the ring. They ganged up on everybody and even left Walter laying on the mat. It was a brutal gang assault that introduced the Blackpool crowd to a fever-pitch.
Imperium and Undisputed Period are set to battle at Worlds Collide on the day earlier than the WWE Royal Rumble.
