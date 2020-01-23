Unease at York University after woman stabbed near campus

York College college students are feeling uneasy after a lady was critically injured in a stabbing alongside a pathway simply steps from the campus in North York late Wednesday.

And realizing the attacker remains to be on the free has space residents, who often use the trail to stroll to and from faculty, particularly unnerved.

“It does scare me, for sure,” Emily Pittelli, 22, stated Thursday.

The fourth 12 months World Well being pupil was heading to highschool alongside the walkway that runs north off Assiniboine Rd. at Leith Ave. — northwest of Keele St. and Finch Ave. W. — the place the sufferer’s blood was nonetheless seen within the snow.

“I have always felt safe in the York neighbourhood normally, but hearing about this … it was pretty shocking,” Pittelli stated.

She stated college students often obtain bulletins from the college about incidents of violence within the space and anybody, no matter gender or age, can grow to be a sufferer.

“But definitely as a young woman, we’re higher targets, so I definitely try to be more cautious, be with friends,” Pittelli stated.

Toronto Police say the stabbing sufferer — a 23-year-old girl — was strolling on the trail when she was attacked simply after 10 p.m.

“A man assaulted her, knocking her to the ground and dragging her a short distance,” Const. Caroline de Kloet stated.

She stated the sufferer suffered life-threatening stab wound and was rushed to a trauma centre.

The lady reportedly underwent surgical procedure and stays in essential situation. It was not instantly identified if she was a York pupil.

Police describe the attacker, who fled the world on foot, as an Asian man in his 20s, about 5-foot-11, 170 to 190 kilos, sporting “stylish” glasses and a black puffy jacket.

It’s believed the assailant remains to be armed with a knife.

Daniel Ho, a fourth-year music pupil, stated he arrived dwelling within the neighbourhood often called the Village at York College round 9:30 p.m. and observed a heavy police presence quickly after.

He and noticed officers with flashlights and police canine looking out the world across the pathway.

“I found out later that someone got stabbed,” Ho, 24, stated. “It’s pretty scary knowing that something (like this) happened right outside my door.”

He has lived within the York U Village since 2014 and may recall quite a few incidents of violence — stabbings, intercourse assaults and robberies — over time.

Simply two months in the past, a person was accosted at gunpoint after parking his automotive in loads on campus. He was robbed of his cellphone and keys by two crooks who then tried to steal his car. However the automotive theft was foiled as a result of the bandits had been unable to drive stick-shift.

Two boys, 15 and 17, had been later arrested and charged with an assortment of offences.

York College just isn’t commenting on the most recent violence however confirmed a bulletin was despatched out to college students Thursday morning alerting them of the stabbing.

“Special attention to the south end of campus by York Security has been actioned,” the bulletin reads. “York security has increased patrols in the area.”

York undergrad Rachael D’Souza, 24, often makes use of the walkway however stated she typically takes shuttles supplied by the college when heading dwelling after darkish as a result of the trail is “not very well lit.”

“It does make me feel vulnerable,” she stated. “I definitely have to exercise extra caution because I’m a woman.”

