“Unending Love For Amazon”: RSS-Linked Trade Body Attacks NITI Chief

Amitabh Kant’s tweet on Jeff Bezos prompted the social media (File)

New Delhi:

Ashwani Mahajan, the face of RSS’s financial wing Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), on Thursday lashed out at Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, accusing him of being sympathetic in the direction of e-commerce big Amazon and its proprietor and international CEO Jeff Bezos.

After Mr Kant tweeted an article, claiming, “Amazon will export $10 billion Make in India goods by 2025, says Jeff Bezos,” Mr Mahajan launched an offensive towards the Niti Aayog chief.

The SJM nationwide co-convenor tweeted: “Shri @amitabhk87 ji We r perturbed by your unending love for Amazon, given the scenario that crores of small traders are on streets persecuted by deep discounts and flaunting of rules by the company, @CCI_India and ED instituting enquiry against their wrongs.”

He additionally tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet.

Quickly in one other tweet focusing on Mr Kant, Mr Mahajan highlighted Commerce and Business Minister Piyush Goyal’s assertion that “Amazon’s fresh $1B investment in India is not a big favour.”

Mr Mahajan tweeted: “Kudos @PiyushGoyal you are absolutely right. Kindly enlighten Shri @amitabhk87 also, because he seems to be deeply impressed by the company, especially $1 billion.”

The small and medium companies have been up towards Mr Bezos ever since he landed in Delhi on Tuesday, claiming Amazon’s growth in India will imply dying of home enterprise. SJM has been spearheading the opposition to Amazon.

On Wednesday, Mr Bezos introduced an funding of $1 billion in small and medium companies in India. He additionally introduced that the e-commerce main, via its international footprint, will assist SMBs export merchandise value $10 billion by 2025.

The Amazon CEO’s India go to comes at a vital time because the Competitors Fee of India (CCI) has ordered an enquiry into the enterprise practices of e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart.

Merchants have staged protests throughout India towards Mr Bezos’ go to below the aegis of Confederation of All India Merchants (CAIT). CAIT has been protesting for the previous few months towards what it calls “deep” reductions provided by the e-commerce platforms.