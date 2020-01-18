Unflustered by Megxit, the Queen drives through Sandringham with mascot of a Labrador gun dog

By Day by day Mail Reporter

Revealed: 18:23 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:24 EST, 18 January 2020

Commercial

Unflustered by Megxit, the Queen had a glance of dogged dedication as she drove by her Sandringham property yesterday.

Sporting a headband and taking pictures jacket, she was on the wheel of her Vary Rover, the bonnet of which has a bronze mascot of a Labrador gun canine with a pheasant in its mouth.

It was created for Her Majesty by the late sculptor Sir David Hughes.

The Queen appeared stony-faced as she drove by Sandringham on Saturday whereas Harry ready for extra conferences within the UK.

She had ordered a ’72-hour’ answer to be discovered to the Megxit disaster when talks between her, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William started final Monday.

Following a crunch summit between Princes Charles, William and Harry final Monday, the Queen agreed to let the Sussexes step again from official duties and tasked Palace aides with drawing up a blueprint for the couple’s future in double-time.

Unflustered by Megxit, the Queen had a glance of dogged dedication as she drove by her Sandringham property yesterday

The Queen appeared stony-faced as she drove by Sandringham on Saturday whereas Harry ready for extra conferences within the UK

As she drove by Sandringham, the monarch was wrapped up in opposition to the winter chill in a patterned head scarf as she firmly gripped the steering wheel whereas sporting darkish glasses and pink lipstick