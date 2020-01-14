“Unforgivable Error”: Iran President On Shooting Down Of Ukrainian Plane

Iran will punish all these liable for the accident, Hassan Rouhani stated. (File)

Dubai:

Iran will punish all these liable for the unintentional taking pictures down of a Ukrainian passenger airplane, President Hassan Rouhani stated in a televised speech on Tuesday, including that the “tragic event” can be investigated completely.

“It was an unforgivable error … one person cannot be solely responsible for the plane crash,” he stated.

“Iranian armed forces admitting their mistake is a good first step … We should assure people that it will not happen again,” he stated, including that his authorities was “accountable to Iranian and other nations who lost lives in the plane crash”.

