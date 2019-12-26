“Unfortunately, Couldn’t See”: PM’s Regret On Solar Eclipse Spectacle

Photo voltaic Eclipse 2019: PM Modi shared photographs on his official Twitter deal with.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the present day mentioned he was enthusiastic “like many Indians” to witness the annular photo voltaic eclipse however he couldn’t see the solar attributable to “cloud cover”, including that he “did catch glimpses of the eclipse” in Kerala’s Kozhikode on dwell stream. Thick fog blocked view of the much-awaited spectacle in a number of components of Delhi this morning.

“Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019,” PM Modi tweeted this morning. “Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts,” he added.

An annular photo voltaic eclipse takes place when the moon’s obvious diameter is smaller than that of the Solar’s, blocking many of the Solar’s gentle. This causes the Solar to seem like a ‘ring of fireside’.

In addition to India, the eclipse can be seen in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.