Unhealthy air quality expected for Denver metro area on Wednesday

Air high quality within the seven-county metropolitan space is predicted to achieve unhealthy ranges for delicate individuals, and indoor burning restrictions are posted and well being officers urge motorists to restrict driving.

An Motion Day for Particulates was posted at four p.m. Tuesday by the Colorado Division of Public Well being and Setting and the alert runs by way of four p.m. Wednesday. The seven counties are: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson.

Advantageous particulate concentrations are anticipated to be unhealthy for delicate teams Tuesday within the Denver-metro space, earlier than enhancing and returning to the average class Wednesday morning, in response to Colorado Air High quality.

The delicate group — individuals with coronary heart or lung illness, older adults, and kids — ought to cut back extended or heavy exertion.

The Winter Excessive Air pollution Advisory Program is coordinated by the Air Air pollution Management Division of the CDPHE and air air pollution forecasts are issued each day from October 31 by way of March 31.