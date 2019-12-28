Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon could be proof of already operational space force, claims conspiracy theorist

To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences

On December 16, 2017, the Pentagon admitted secret investigation program named Superior Aerial Risk Identification Program (AATIP) was carried out to unveil mysteries surrounding unidentified flying objects that seem in US Navy websites. Within the meantime, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences launched two footages that present a mysterious spacecraft screeching throughout the skies by defying all legal guidelines of physics.

UFO clips had been actual deal

After some months, Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Info Warfare revealed that the clips launched by To The Stars Academy had been genuine, and he made it clear that these footages weren’t approved to be launched within the first place.

Now, a conspiracy concept YouTube channel has outlandishly claimed that the notorious USS Nimitz UFO incident could possibly be the proof of already operational area power. It ought to be famous that Donald Trump, the US president had given instruction to launch a sixth department of the army to fight threats within the area.

Is Area Pressure already operational?

Nonetheless, conspiracy theorists who function the YouTube channel ‘Third Part of Moon’ consider that the area power has been operational for years, and the army has secretly examined a number of anti-gravity vessels made utilizing reverse engineering.

“In my opinion, the tic-tac and that technology we have in our assets and they’re just not letting anyone know it’s in their assets. They have this in their archive – it’s reverse-engineered from alien tech but we’ve had it 30/40 years,” stated Blake Cousins, the conspiracy theorists who function the Third Part of Moon, in an unique discuss with Day by day Star.

The conspiracy theorists additionally added that the tic-tac know-how used within the Nimitz UFO might be unveiled to the general public in 2020.

“The tic-tac will be revealed to the public. Will that be in 2020 when the Space Force is made public? I have a feeling it might,” added Blake cousins.