Union boss in ‘slavery’ jibe over plans to force staff to provide a basic service during strikes 

By Every day Mail Reporter

Printed: 20:44 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:46 EST, 19 January 2020

Being compelled to offer a minimal rail service throughout strikes is like ‘slavery’, a union boss has claimed.

Mick Whelan, normal secretary of the practice drivers’ union Aslef, stated proposed laws making industrial motion illegal until a fundamental service was supplied was a ‘type of compelled labour’.

The plans had been unveiled final month after members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union staged a 27-day walkout in December over the long-running row concerning the position of guards on trains.

Being compelled to offer a minimal rail service throughout strikes is like ‘slavery’, a union boss has claimed

However the proposal was broadly criticised, with Labour friends condemning it as ‘reprehensible’.

Mr Whelan – who beforehand described the Authorities’s plan as a ‘declaration of conflict’ – instructed Sophy Ridge on Sky Information yesterday: ‘I am at conflict with the ethos of compelled labour, any type of… slavery.

Mick Whelan (pictured), normal secretary of the practice drivers’ union Aslef, stated proposed laws making industrial motion illegal until a fundamental service was supplied was a ‘type of compelled labour’

‘That is what they’re making an attempt to do.

‘Solely Lithuania has worse labour legal guidelines.

‘This cradle of democracy, this place of Magna Carta – beneath Maggie’s legal guidelines, beneath the Commerce Union Invoice, we firstly damage the suitable of individuals to strike.

‘Now you wish to take the precise alternative to strike in opposition to dangerous employers away.

‘It is a type of compelled labour. Now we have no proper to strike within the UK now.’