Union Budget 2020: Date, Time, What To Expect

Funds 2020 might be introduced within the parliament at 11 am on February 1

New Delhi:

The Union Funds for monetary 12 months 2020-21 might be introduced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The preparation of Funds started with a customary Halwa ceremony on Monday. To stop any leaks earlier than the Union Funds, the Finance Ministry officers, who’re concerned within the preparation of the Funds paperwork transfer to the basement of the North Block and stay minimize off from their households for round 10 days. Forward of the Union Funds, an Financial Survey is introduced by the Chief Financial Advisor. This 12 months, it will be introduced by Krishnamurthy Subramanian on January 31.

Union Funds Date:

The Union Funds 2020 might be introduced within the parliament on February 1, 2020, Saturday, by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Funds Time:

The Union Funds 2020 might be introduced within the parliament at 11 am on February 1. Normally the period to current the Union Funds is 90 to 120 minutes. So the Union Funds is more likely to proceed most until 1 pm.

Until 2016, the Union Funds was introduced on the final working day of February. Former finance minister Arun Jaitley modified the custom in 2017 when he introduced the Funds on February 1. In the identical 12 months, the federal government scrapped the 92-year-old apply of presenting rail budgets and common budgets individually and it was clubbed together with the Union Funds. The Railway Funds might be introduced together with the Union Funds.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman turned the second girl to current the Union Funds after Narendra Modi-led Nationwide Democratic Alliance returned to energy in Might final 12 months. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the primary and solely girl to have introduced the Union Funds.