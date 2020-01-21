Union Colony Prep simply defeated Denver Academy by a rating of 65-42 on Thursday.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Union Colony Prep heading to play Briggsdale and Denver Academy taking up Heritage Christian.

No workforce or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit immediately



This story was created with expertise supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is accessible.