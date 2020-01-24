Union Minister’s Comeback On P Chidambaram’s “Tukde Tukde” Remark

“…those who are in power are the real ‘tukde-tukde’ gang,” P Chidambaram had mentioned,

New Delhi:

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit again at senior Congress chief and former Union Minister P Chidambaram after the latter’s assault of the centre on Thursday over India slipping 10 locations within the world democracy index.

“Chidambaram just lately got here again from jail on prices of theft… the nation is aware of what sort of work was accomplished in Chidambaram’s time. Individuals like P Chidambaram, who went to jail after ”Chindi Chori” will at all times have hassle with people who find themselves following the foundations and laws,” Mr Pradhan advised information company ANI.

Mr Chidambaram had accused the federal government of undermining the nation’s constitutional establishments and chipping away at its democratic values during the last two years.

“India has slipped 10 locations within the Democracy Index. Anybody who has intently noticed the occasions of the final two years is aware of that democracy has been eroded and democratic establishments have been debilitated those that are in energy are the actual ‘tukde-tukde‘ gang,” P Chidambaram tweeted on Thursday.

India dropped to the 51st place within the Democracy Index 2019 – an inventory of probably the most and least democratic nations on the planet – mentioned The Economist Intelligence Unit, a information and basic affairs publication, in its annual report, launched on Wednesday.

“The primary cause of the democratic regression was an erosion of civil liberties in the country,” The Economist mentioned in its report, including, “The passage by Parliament in December of the discriminatory Citizenship (Amendment) Act suggests India’s decline will continue in the 2020 index”.

In its observations on India, The Economist’s report referred to the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, the place key opposition politicians, together with three former Chief Ministers, continued to be detained greater than 5 months after the federal government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s particular standing.

The Congress had opposed the federal government’s Kashmir transfer, saying stakeholders weren’t consulted. It is usually towards the CAA and has known as it unconstitutional. A number of Congress-ruled state governments have mentioned they won’t implement the regulation.

The federal government says the CAA will assist non-Muslim refugees fleeing non secular persecution from three Muslim-dominated neighbours. Nevertheless, opposition events and activists say it discriminates towards Muslims and violates secular tenets of the Structure. Critics worry that the CAA, used together with the NRC, will goal Muslims.

(With inputs from ANI)

