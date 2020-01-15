Union Minister’s Convoy Surrounded By Protestors In West Bengal: Report

Debasree Chaudhuri’s convoy was surrounded by offended protesters (File Picture)

Raiganj, West Bengal:

Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri on Wednesday confronted protest in her constituency Raiganj in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district whereas campaigning in favour of the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), BJP sources mentioned.

The Union minister of state for girls and little one improvement alleged that TMC activists have been behind the incident.

Ms Chaudhuri’s convoy was surrounded by offended protesters when she went to an space in her constituency to attend a programme in help of the brand new citizenship regulation, sources mentioned.

The protesters shouted slogans in opposition to the CAA and demanded that the Act be revoked, they mentioned.

“Few activists of the TMC surrounded my car and raised slogans against CAA. I pacified them and made them understand the need for the Act. The TMC is misleading the people in the area. But, I am sure they will not succeed,” Ms Chaudhuri mentioned.

Native TMC leaders denied the involvement of social gathering activists within the incident and mentioned the native residents have been offended with the BJP management over CAA and NRC.