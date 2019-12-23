News

United Airlines Flight 2429 had mechanical trouble leading to rough landing at Denver International Airport

December 23, 2019
A United Airways flight from Newark to Denver Worldwide Airport skidded to a troublesome touchdown attributable to mechanical hassle Sunday night, forcing closure of a runway.

No one was harm. Passengers had been placed on a bus after the touchdown shortly after 7 p.m., airport spokeswoman Emily Williams stated.

“There were no reported injuries,” Williams stated. “We had no operational impact to the airport. We have five other runways we can use.”

Mechanical hassle led to the tough touchdown of the United Flight 2429. Some passengers reported sparks on the runway, and fireplace vans raced to the scene.

Williams stated round eight:45 p.m. that the runway doubtless can be closed for a number of hours however that this has not affected different flights into the airport.

