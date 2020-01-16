January 16, 2020 | eight:42am

A United Airways flight to Los Angeles that took off from Newark Airport on Wednesday night time was pressured to return and make an emergency touchdown after an obvious engine hearth was caught on digicam.

Flight 1871, which was scheduled to depart at 7 p.m., had simply taken off when sparks flew out of the correct wing when the engine failed, passenger Nicole Adamo posted on Twitter.

“Most terrifying experience of my life. Flight delayed 2 hours for Maintence (sic) issues. Flight takes off, Right wing of the plane (where I’m sitting in the aisle seat) sparking & now one engine failed,” Adamo wrote.

“They’re making announcements but i can’t hear anything b/c people are screaming,” she added.

“They’re circling. Turning around. Trying to land back in Newark. My stepdad has worked for @united for 30 years. He called for me to check. We are going back. People still flipping out,” Adamo continued.

“I’ve never seen/felt an engine light on fire and burst like this. It was honestly scary.”

An airline spokeswoman mentioned the airplane was pressured to return to Newark “due to a mechanical issue.”

“The flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally,” the rep, Kimberly Gibbs, informed NorthJersey.com. “We are working on changing aircraft to get our customers to their destination as soon as possible.”