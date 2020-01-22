January 22, 2020 | 12:00pm

Two passengers flying from China on United Airways have been examined at a Chicago airport after showing to point out signs of the lethal virus that emerged abroad, the airline stated.

The vacationers arrived on a flight from Shanghai to Chicago O’Hare Worldwide Airport amid stories of the thriller coronavirus spreading via worldwide journey, in line with CNBC.

It’s unclear what led officers to single out the vacationers, however they have been each cleared and launched following examination.

“We continue to follow CDC guidelines and remain in close contact with authorities in the United States and Asia to further ensure the safety of our customers and employees,” a United spokesperson informed CNBC on Tuesday.

The airport is among the many 5 within the US that has thermal scanners outfitted to display passengers from the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan, the place the outbreak started.

Vacationers will even be requested to fill out questionnaires about potential signs, akin to cough or fever, in addition to whether or not they visited the meat or seafood markets in Wuhan suspected to be tied to the outbreak.

Anybody with signs of fever is then examined additional, in addition to kinfolk and journey companions, officers stated.

Quite a few airports overseas have carried out screening measures because the virus has unfold to 5 nations, together with the US, the place officers detected a case in Washington state involving a person who just lately traveled to Wuhan.

With Submit wires