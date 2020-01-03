United Methodist Church announces plan to split over gay marriage, clergy

By Elyssa Cherney and Javonte Anderson

CHICAGO — The United Methodist Church — one of many largest non secular denominations in the USA — introduced Friday that it’s anticipated to separate up over longstanding disagreements over LGBTQ inclusion.

A gaggle of UMC bishops, in addition to progressives and traditionalists throughout the worldwide denomination of 12.5 million, signed a proposal that outlines the separation. It’s anticipated to be formally authorised at a common conference in Could.

“I think there is a broad agreement across the theological spectrum that, unfortunately, we have come to an impasse that cannot be bridged,” mentioned Rev. Douglas Damron, Senior Pastor at Epworth United Methodist Church in Toledo, Ohio.

LGBTQ points got here to the forefront final 12 months after the UMC’s highest judicial physique met in Evanston and upheld strict prohibitions in opposition to same-sex marriage and the ordination of homosexual clergy. The controversial measure, often known as the “Traditional Plan,” was handed at a particular assembly of the worldwide delegation in February final 12 months.

“I really do think that the church as we knew it died in February 2019,” mentioned the Rev. Alka Lyall, pastor at Broadway United Church in Chicago.

UMC members started engaged on the plan this summer time after assembly in Chicago, in keeping with the Council of Bishops. Bishop John Yambasu of Sierra Leone commenced the method and invited representatives from the church’s conventional, centrist and progressive actions to take part.

The separation plan requires the creation of a “traditionalist Methodist denomination” that will likely be distinct from the UMC. Underneath the settlement, the UMC will give the brand new denomination $25 million to assist with its institution. The quantity of was decided based mostly on a “review of the financial health of the church” and discussions with stakeholders, in keeping with the Council of Bishops. The traditionalist denomination would proceed the ban on homosexual marriage and clergy.

The Rev. Dr. Maidstone Mulenga, a spokesman for the UMC Council of Bishops, mentioned the decision is “amicable,” and can permit for the church to put aside this divisive matter.

“Our hope is that we’ll move on and spend more time doing what we’ve been called to do, which is to tell people about Jesus Christ and transform his world through our work in ministry,” he mentioned.

In Illinois, the Rev. Chris Ritter says the way forward for his traditionalist church isn’t clear but. Ritter, who leads a congregation in Geneseo, close to the Iowa border, mentioned he expects nearly all of his parishioners will need to break free from the UMC if the separation plan is authorised.

“I hate we reached this point,” he mentioned. “It’s best we disengage from all this and figure out how we move forward with like-minded parties.”

Sixteen UMC representatives met for a number of months to craft the settlement, with the assistance of lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, a nationally acknowledged mediation skilled who served as Particular Grasp of the September 11th Sufferer Compensation Fund. Individuals from Europe, Africa and the Philippines signed the settlement.

Within the doc, known as “Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation,” signatories agree that separation is the “best means to resolve our differences, allowing each part of the Church to remain true to its theological understanding, while recognizing the dignity, equality, integrity, and respect of every person.”

If the proposal passes, native congregations wishing to separate from UMC and affiliate with a brand new denominational must take a vote. For church buildings remaining within the UMC, the denomination is planning to take away language in its bylaws banning LGBTQ marriage and the ordination of homosexual clergy.