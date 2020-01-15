Universal’s new Super Nintendo World in Japan will have a real-life version of Super Mario 

By Jennifer Newton for MailOnline

Revealed: 07:50 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:51 EST, 15 January 2020

Gaming followers will have the ability to play real-life variations of their favorite video games at Japan’s new Tremendous Nintendo World theme park, it has been revealed.

The park will open this summer time at Common Studios Japan in Osaka and new particulars have been launched about what’s in retailer for guests.

And it has been promised that visitors will have the ability to take pleasure in an ‘expertise that blends the bodily world with the world of the online game – bringing the world of Nintendo to life’.

Common and Nintendo revealed new particulars in regards to the Tremendous Nintendo World theme park at Common Studios Japan at an occasion in Osaka, pictured

Thierry Coup, senior vice chairman of Common Artistic, wears a ‘Energy Up Band’ wristband. Guests to the park will have the ability to put on the wristbands to gather digital cash – identical to the Tremendous Mario video games

The Energy Up Bands, pictured, will even hyperlink to a smartphone app and are primarily based on completely different characters together with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi

At a press convention in Osaka, it was confirmed that one expertise might be primarily based on Tremendous Mario’s Mushroom Kingdom Universe.

Guests will have the ability to put on wristbands, referred to as Energy Up Bands, which is able to permit them to gather digital cash, identical to Mario does within the video games.

As they discover the theme park, they’ll compete with others in ‘enjoyable and pleasant competitions’ in a bid to gather cash.

Guests will even have the ability to acquire collectable gadgets, equivalent to character stamps, by attaining varied objectives.

Common says that cash might be allotted for every stamp, with the whole variety of cash earned by every customer ranked with all different visitors within the park, making the ‘total expertise really feel like competing for a excessive rating in a online game’.

The theme park defined: ‘There are all types of how to earn cash all through your complete land, and visitors can hold rating, compete towards one another and have a good time collectively after they win.’

A nonetheless from a promotional video for Tremendous Nintendo World, which incorporates a new tune referred to as We Are Born To Play by Galantis and Charlie XCX

The promotional video reveals gaming followers racing round an animated Tremendous Mario-themed land making an attempt to gather cash

The Energy Up Bands will even hyperlink to a smartphone app and are primarily based on completely different characters together with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi.

As well as, a promotional video for the theme park has additionally been launched that includes a brand new tune referred to as We Are Born To Play by Galantis and Charlie XCX.

It reveals gaming followers racing round an animated Tremendous Mario-themed land making an attempt to gather cash.

The Nintendo-Common partnership was first unveiled in November 2016.

Three extra parks from the collaboration are set to open at Common Orlando Resort, Common Studios Hollywood and Common Studios Singapore.

There isn’t a schedule on when these parks will open.