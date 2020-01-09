“Universities Being Considered As Competitors Of Government”: Amartya Sen

Amartya Sen mentioned the query of scholars being anti-government was raised even when he was a scholar

Kolkata:

Iterating that the brand new citizenship legislation isn’t in tune with the Structure, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has demanded that the laws be scrapped.

“Under this Act, whether citizenship will be given or not will be decided after ascertaining the religion of a person. This definitely is not in tune with the Constitution,” mentioned Amartya Sen, who gained the Nobel prize in Economics in 1998.

“I feel the law should be scrapped, because such an Act should not have been passed in the first place,” he mentioned.

Amartya Sen mentioned even he didn’t have a delivery certificates.

“I also don’t have birth certificate. I was born in Santiniketan (in Bolpur of Birbhum district),” he mentioned.

The Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) seeks to offer Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing to India from persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh earlier than December 31, 2014.

As per the Act, such communities won’t be handled as unlawful immigrants now and will probably be given Indian citizenship.

Condemning the violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru College, Amartya Sen mentioned the federal government was now contemplating the colleges as its rivals.

“The university students are protesting. I was a student of Presidency College (now Presidency University) from 1951 to 1953, the question of students being anti-government were raised then. But unlike those times, now universities are being considered as competitors of the government,” he mentioned.

Amartya Sen mentioned neither the authorities couldn’t cease the violence perpetrated on the scholars by outsiders, nor did the police attain the spot on the proper time.

“Some outsiders inflicted torture on university students and tried to create lawlessness. The university authorities could not stop it. Police also could not reach at the right time.”

A number of masked goons thrashed college students, together with ladies, and lecturers contained in the JNU campus with wood and steel rods.

Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru College College students Union (JNUSU), together with President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the attention with an iron rod, obtained extreme accidents. They blamed RSS’ scholar wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the rampant violence within the campus.

