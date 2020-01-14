University Convocation Without Governor, If Needed: Bengal Minister

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has “consistently” been concentrating on the state authorities, the minister stated..

Kolkata:

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee has stated if obligatory, the upcoming Calcutta College convocation shall be held with out Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as he has “consistently” made statements concentrating on the state authorities.

Nevertheless, the upper training minister stated the ultimate choice shall be taken by the varsity as it’s an autonomous physique.

The Calcutta College convocation is scheduled to be held on January 28.

The upper training division wouldn’t have, in normal conditions, thought of not inviting the governor, who’s the chancellor of state universities, from a programme like a convocation, Mr Chatterjee instructed reporters on sidelines of an occasion right here on Monday night.

“But, the way he has been consistently making controversial comments targeting every move of the state through his tweets does not befit his stature as governor…Hence, we may have to opt for such a step (like not inviting him to the convocation) finally,” the minister stated when requested whether or not Mr Dhankar can be current on the convocation.

Mr Chatterjee stated the ultimate choice, nonetheless, should be taken by the college involved as it’s an autonomous establishment.”We won”t interfere in what they do. Let us see,” he stated.

On Monday, a gathering known as by Mr Dhankhar to debate the state of affairs in numerous state universities with vice chancellors and the upper training secretary couldn’t be held on the Raj Bhavan as neither the VCs nor officers turned up.

There have been additionally studies that Mr Dhankhar had despatched again a file concerning the Calcutta College to the division lately as an alternative of signing it as chancellor.

Final 12 months on December 24, the governor was prevented from attending the convocation of the Jadavpur College by a Trinamool Congress-controlled workers union and confronted scholar protests, which had been held on the varsity”s campus.

The federal government and the governor had been additionally at loggerheads over sure points since Mr Dhankhar’s go to to the Jadavpur College to ”rescue” Union Minister Babul Supriyo on September 19.