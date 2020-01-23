News

University defeats Eaton, 41-38

January 24, 2020
The Eaton Reds narrowly misplaced to the College Bulldogs in a 41-38 contest on Tuesday.

Eaton was lead in scoring by Addie Randel who put up 11 factors, whereas additionally accumulating 4 rebounds and two assists. Kaleigh Williams had a great evening, scoring eight factors.

College will play host to Strasburg, whereas Eaton will journey to play Sterling.

College has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.

