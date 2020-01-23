University defeats Eaton, 41-38

The Eaton Reds narrowly misplaced to the College Bulldogs in a 41-38 contest on Tuesday.

Eaton was lead in scoring by Addie Randel who put up 11 factors, whereas additionally accumulating 4 rebounds and two assists. Kaleigh Williams had a great evening, scoring eight factors.

College will play host to Strasburg, whereas Eaton will journey to play Sterling.

College has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up at this time



This story was created with know-how supplied by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is on the market.