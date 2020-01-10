University lecturer drowned on his 45th birthday when he dived into the Irish Sea to rescue his son

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Revealed: 20:51 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:20 EST, 9 January 2020

James Lincoln (pictured) died saving his son after racing into the water to rescue him from a present sweeping the six-year-old away

A heroic dad drowned on his 45th birthday whereas attempting to save lots of his son after the teenager acquired into problem whereas enjoying within the sea, an inquest heard at present.

James David Lincoln had gone into the ocean after his younger son Sam at Borth-y-Gest seashore close to Porthmadog, north Wales, on August 5 final yr when the tragedy struck.

Regardless of efforts by onlookers and emergency providers to save lots of the College of Manchester lecturer, he died that day after being airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

Sam, who was six on the time, had been dragged to the subsequent bay by the present of the tide alongside along with his father.

Sam was rescued after being pulled from the ocean by John Spragg and his brother-in-law Jonathan Cornes, who watched the horrendous incident unfold.

An inquest held in Caernarfon at present [Jan 9] heard how Sam had clung on to his dad’s unconscious physique within the estuary of the River Glaslyn and River Dwyryd the entire time.

Dr Lincoln, from Stretford, Larger Manchester, was then additionally pulled out of the water by Mr Spragg and Mr Cornes.

Pictured: Borth-y-Gest, the place the tragedy unfolded after the six-year-old was swept up within the waves

Each males had tried to revive him for round 45 minutes earlier than assist arrived, nevertheless it was to no avail.

Giving proof on the inquest, Mr Spragg advised of the second he noticed the younger boy being carried away by the present.

Mr Spragg mentioned: ‘I used to be about 15 metres away however I could not have swam as shortly as he was being washed away.

‘I adopted him down the sand financial institution and was capable of run alongside on the identical velocity. I advised him to swim to the facet and he did precisely as I mentioned.

‘I acquired to inside about 5 metres of him earlier than my brother-in-law dived in and swam out to him and pulled him in.’

Mr Spragg added: ‘I’ve at all times know that space as ‘Hazard Rock’.’ North Wales senior coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones mentioned kids had been enjoying within the water as Sam had acquired into problem and his father went to his rescue.

Mr Pritchard Jones mentioned: ‘James was capable of swim, he may have survived this however sadly, in rescuing Sam, he drowned.

‘It was solely when Sam was dropped at shore that it was realised he was holding on to his father. He has swallowed water and has died consequently.’

Dr Lincoln’s mum, Rosemary Segger, who had spent the day at seashore together with her son and grandchildren, mentioned her son had referred to as for assist after moving into the ocean.

Ms Segger mentioned: ‘I by no means noticed him after that. James was a really robust swimmer. He was a really wholesome and match man. I’ve requested myself for the final six months why he could not swim again.’

Mr Pritchard Jones, who reached a conclusion of unintended demise, added: ‘Each summer season we now have a demise of this sort and never simply in Borth-y-Gest, however we now have various rivers that vacant into the ocean, there are many them. They do lead to fatalities.’