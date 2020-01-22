University library posts picture of slice of cheese bookmark

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:30 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:35 EST, 22 January 2020

A librarian has sparked hilarity after calling out a scholar who used a slice of processed cheese as a bookmark.

The workers member on the College of Liverpool tweeted a picture of the cheese present in a e-book alongside the caption, ‘This isn’t a bookmark’.

The tweet added: ‘Me speaking to the pest management man – ‘No mate I’ve no concept why we now have mice within the library’

‘*Picks up a e-book and precise cheese falls out of it*’

Employees have been left dumbfounded once they chanced upon the bookmark at one of many College of Liverpool’ s campus libraries yesterday

They then revealed that they had discovered a slice of tomato in a e-book earlier than.

The tweet has since sparked a wave of witty responses as different wade in to share their peculiar bookmarks and cheese puns.

Radio One host Greg James shared the submit to his 1.6m followers, whereas the College of East Anglia Library tweeted: ‘If solely college students would deal with library books extra caerphilly.’

Liverpool College Help Centre replied: ‘You gouda brie kidding!’

A workers member from the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Library stated they as soon as discovered a buyer utilizing a rasher of bacon as a bookmark.

Blackwells library stated: ‘BTW we now have free bookmarks in-store if anybody wants one and to stop folks utilizing a cheese slice.’

One Twitter person added: ‘Guide was loaned to Gordon Zola’, and one other quipped: ‘Maybe they have been studying Jane Gruyere.’

And one former library employee stated: ‘After over 30 years in libraries, it is a new one.

‘I’ve had a rasher of streaky bacon (uncooked), a condom (in its packaging, fortuitously) a slice of toast (buttered) and £85 in notes. Separate events/clients.

‘I managed to trace down the proprietor of the money and return it.’