University of Kansas preparing punishment for Jayhawks basketball brawl, coach Bill Self says

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Invoice Self mentioned Wednesday that the varsity had totally examined footage from the Jayhawks’ brawl with Kansas State close to the tip of their sport the earlier night time and that punishments could be handed out rapidly.

Talking on the Massive 12’s weekly teleconference, Self mentioned discussions had been nonetheless happening with the league workplace on the precise nature of the punishments. However suspensions are probably for ahead Silvio De Sousa — the primary instigator on the Kansas facet — and a number of other different gamers that left the bench and had been concerned in an unsightly fracas that spilled into incapacity seating behind one of many baskets in Allen Fieldhouse.

At one level, De Sousa was making ready to swing a stool when assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from his palms.

Self additionally mentioned he spoke with a fan who was caught up within the melee, and that she was banged round “to the point where I’m sure we’ll correspond with her today to see how she’s feeling.”

The third-ranked Jayhawks gained the sport 80-61. The 2 colleges are scheduled to satisfy once more Feb. 29 in Manhattan.