University student, 20, dies in hospital after being attacked outside Slug and Lettuce

20 January 2020

A college pupil has died at hospital aged 20 after being attacked exterior a Slug and Lettuce restaurant.

Police are looking for two males who fled the scene as they launched a homicide inquiry following the assault in Nottingham.

Arjun Singh, 20, who was finding out at Nottingham Trent College, died after being taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre following the assault shortly earlier than 4am on Saturday.

Arjun Singh (pictured) died at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham after being attacked at round three.45am exterior the Slug and Lettuce

Nottinghamshire Police mentioned detectives are wanting to hint two males who fled the scene on foot following the incident.

Detective Inspector Richard Monk mentioned: ‘This was a critical assault which has resulted in a younger man shedding his life.

‘Our ideas are with Arjun’s household and pals and we might ask that individuals respect their privateness at this very unhappy and tough time.

‘It’s actually necessary that if anybody has any info that might assist the enquiry, irrespective of how small it could be, they arrive ahead instantly.’

Pictured: A police cordon on the scene in Nottingham the place officers are searching for two males seen within the space at round three.45am on Saturday

The senior officer added: ‘In case you had been within the space of the Slug and Lettuce public home round three.45am on Saturday morning and haven’t but spoken to the police, I’d urge you to return ahead.

‘We have to hear from anybody who could have dash-cam footage, together with taxi-drivers who had been within the space of Lengthy Row West and Angel Row on the time, or any cell phone footage of the incident.’

Anybody with info is urged to name Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident quantity 132 of January 18, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.