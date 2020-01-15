Unknown Worlds’ Subnautica Tops 5 Million Units Sold Worldwide

Subnautica, the survival title from Unknown Worlds Leisure, not too long ago reached an unbelievable gross sales milestone throughout all platforms. Since its early 2018 launch, Subnautica has amassed over 5 million models offered on the HEARALPUBLICIST four, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

The studio’s founder, Charlie Cleveland, famous as a lot within the remark part on a GamesIndustry.biz article. When the publication adopted up with the Unknown Worlds founder, Cleveland clarified that the entire variety of copies offered now sits at 5.23 million models. This doesn’t consider the four.5 million Subnautica downloads throughout Epic Video games Retailer’s free promotion in March of final 12 months. Nevertheless, with this determine in thoughts, Subnautica’s complete variety of gamers is hovering across the 10 million mark, an extremely spectacular feat.

Following an early entry stint that lasted a number of years, Subnautica obtained a full launch on Steam in January 2018. It will definitely made its method to the Epic Video games Retailer, as properly. In December 2018, the underwater survival expertise launched on the HEARALPUBLICIST four and Xbox One platforms. At current, Subnautica’s sequel, Subnautica: Beneath Zero is on the market in early entry on Steam, Epic Video games Retailer, and Discord. There’s at the moment no phrase on when a full launch for the follow-up will go stay.

Subnautica units gamers free in an underwater, open-world atmosphere on the alien planet 4546B. The sport launched to crucial acclaim throughout all platforms. Our evaluate, which awarded the oceanic journey a 9 out of 10, significantly applauded Subnautica’s huge open-world and crafting mechanics. Unknown Worlds additionally brilliantly captured the sense of rigidity one would really feel when diving into the depths of an ocean.

