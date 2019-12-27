Unprecedented Cold Wave In North India, No Respite Soon

The Met division additionally predicted rainfall in Delhi which may add the winter chill subsequent week.

The chilly wave scenario in north India will additional intensify within the subsequent two days, the IMD mentioned at the same time as mercury on Friday dipped to a minimal of four.2 levels Celsius because the capital appeared headed for its coldest winter since 1901.

The India Meteorological Division mentioned that “severe cold day (SCD) conditions were observed in most pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan, cold to severe cold day conditions in many pockets over Madhya Pradesh, in isolated pockets over West Bengal and cold day conditions in some pockets over Jharkhand & north Chhattisgarh.”

As Delhi residents shivered within the chilly, the IMD mentioned that the town’s imply most temperature in December has dipped beneath 20 levels Celsius solely 4 instances in previous 118 years – in 1919, 1929, and 1961 with the final in 1997.

The rationale behind the chilly wave is “due to persistence of cold northwesterly winds in lower levels over northwest India and other favourable meteorological conditions”, mentioned the Met division.

The IMD forecast: “Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in some pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Bihar and in isolated pockets over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 2 days, in north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the next 3 days and over north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha during the next 2 days and over northeastern India during next 4-5 days.”

It has additionally predicted dense fog over Delhi which may have an effect on visibility.

The Met division additionally predicted rainfall which may add the winter chill subsequent week.

“Northwest and central India are very likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with hailstorm at isolated places during December 31 and January 1 and 2 in eastern part of India.”

At the least 21 Delhi-bound trains have been delayed from two to 6 hours resulting from dense fog, however flights operated usually from Delhi airport.

“The runway visibility is good and flight operations are normal at #DelhiAirport,” the airport mentioned in a tweet.

Kargil district in Ladakh was the coldest place, recording a minimal temperature of minus 30.2 levels Celsius.

