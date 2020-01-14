Unprepared hikers rescued from Mt. Baldy area

Aviation crews with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Division made two rescues final week within the Mt. Baldy space for hikers unprepared for the weather.

At 2:30 p.m. Friday, two L.A. residents of their late 20s had been mountaineering the Satan’s Spine path, east of the Mt. Baldy summit, in extraordinarily icy circumstances, in line with the Sheriff’s Division. Neither was sporting crampons — metallic spikes that hikers can connect to their footwear for added traction.

One of many males slipped on the ice and slid about 200 toes down an ice chute earlier than hitting a tree. His mountaineering accomplice known as for assist, and Air Rescue 306 quickly arrived.

Crew Chief Deputy David Negron hoisted Fireplace Capt. Jay Hausman about 65 toes all the way down to the injured hiker, and he positioned the person in a rescue harness. They took the person to a hospital for non-life-threatening accidents.

The second hiker than realized he was in the identical hazard of slipping on the ice. He known as once more for assist. The crew returned and performed one other hoist rescue, taking the second man to a close-by sheriff’s station.

“The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind the public about the dangers of hiking in hazardous conditions such as steep, rugged, mountainous terrain covered with snow and ice,” Sgt. Daniel Futscher mentioned in a information launch. “Without crampons (a specific type of traction device for ice climbing) and an ice ax, along with the proper training to use this equipment, this type of activity can lead to serious injury or death.”

A number of hours later, a crew headed to the Ice Home Canyon space of Mt. Baldy to seek for a misplaced 26-year-old Santa Ana man.

Utilizing night time imaginative and prescient goggles, the crew discovered the person a couple of miles from the trailhead at eight,000 toes elevation in steep, mountainous terrain lined in snow and ice.

Because the solar set, the temperature had plummeted to close freezing, and the person had traveled two hours within the snow at night time earlier than stopping due to ache in his toes. He was taken to a hospital for hypothermia.

Deputy Doug Brimmer, a pilot on the rescue crew, mentioned the person informed them that he had hiked the path earlier than however, like others that they’ve rescued, didn’t appear to have thought-about how winter climate would intensify the issue of the trek.

“When we get the snow, they love to come up and get the beautiful views, but they don’t come prepared,” Brimmer mentioned. “This guy was hiking by himself in light clothing and tennis shoes with no food, no water and 50% battery life on his cellphone.”

The rescues come a few month after Sreenivas “Sree” Mokkapati, 52-year-old Irvine resident, went lacking after he received separated from his group that was trying to hike to the Mt. Baldy summit.

A number of days into the search, authorities closed the Mt. Baldy trails as a result of rescue crews saved getting diverted to assist different hikers in misery.

The seek for Mokkapati was shut down after Timothy Staples, a 32-year-old search and rescue volunteer, was discovered lifeless within the ice and snow after he received separated from his search accomplice. Mokkapati stays lacking.

County authorities have continued to emphasize that nobody ought to try to climb Mt. Baldy within the winter months with out correct tools, together with crampons, snowshoes, trekking poles and ice axes.