Unsafe to live in Toronto parks, under Gardiner, city says in defending sweeps

Homeless individuals who camp in public locations like parks are at further danger, the Metropolis of Toronto says because it prepares to dismantle an encampment within the Rosedale Valley subsequent week.

“Camping in parks or rights of way, like under the Gardiner Expressway, can be dangerous, exposing those living in encampments, as well as the public, to risks such as fire when open flames are used,” metropolis spokesman Brad Ross mentioned Friday. “The city will continue to work with individuals who are homeless to ensure they’re aware of the services available to them, including medical and housing needs.”

The Ontario Coalition Towards Poverty (OCAP) has written an open letter to Mayor John Tory complaining about unjustified sweeps of the homeless at a time when there’s a “deadly shortage” of area in shelters.

Homeless persons are humiliated and displaced, and their belongings are confiscated throughout sweeps, OCAP mentioned.

“The Parks, Forestry and Recreation department has said it will be dismantling homeless encampments in the Rosedale valley on Jan. 7,” the letter to Tory says. “You must call off these brutal sweeps, starting with the one planned for Jan. 7, and focus city resources on adding sufficient shelter spaces and building publicly owned rent-geared-to-income housing. That’s the only way to make sure no one has to resort to sleeping under bridges and in the ravines of this wealthy city.”

A spokesman for the Shelter and Housing Justice Community, which is organizing a media convention at Lawren Harris Park on Monday to protest the sweeps, couldn’t instantly be reached Friday.

Ross mentioned the town’s outreach workers work across the clock to assist those that are homeless join with sources.

“Shelters and respites are available for anyone in need, including those living outside,” Ross mentioned. “Toronto has doubled its shelter beds in the last four years. People currently living in encampments continue to be offered services, though not everyone has accepted those services.”

