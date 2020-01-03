Unusual Fog At Chennai Airport Leads To Flight Delays

Poor visibility was brought on by uncommon fog at Chennai Airport.

Chennai:

A number of home and worldwide flights had been delayed on the busy Chennai airport this morning as a result of poor visibility brought on by sudden fog.

“Due to adverse weather conditions/poor visibility, flights are diverted/ delayed. The inconvenience caused to passengers is sincerely regretted. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airline (s) for further updates,” Chennai airport shared on its official Twitter deal with.

The flight diversion befell on Spice Jet, Go Air, Air India, Air Asia, Emirates, Vistara and Indigo. The airways additionally up to date the passengers in regards to the flight delays and likewise apologised to the disgruntled passengers.

“Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Chennai, flight UK-821 (Mumbai-Chennai) has been diverted to Bangalore and is expected to arrive Bangalore at 8:45 hrs,” Vistara Airways posted on Twitter.

#TravelUpdate : Attributable to unhealthy climate (poor visibility) in Chennai, flight UK-821 (Mumbai-Chennai) has been diverted to Bangalore and is anticipated to reach Bangalore at 08:45 hrs. Please go to https://t.co/IZ9taT0TOv or SMS UK to 9289228888 for up to date flight standing. — Vistara (@airvistara) January three, 2020

#6ETravelAdvisory: Attributable to dense fog and poor visibility in #Chennai and #Bhopal, our flights are impacted. For flight standing click on https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s. You might also chat with us at https://t.co/tBjQsmj0MT. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January three, 2020

SpiceJet additionally up to date the passengers in regards to the delay as a result of unhealthy climate.

“Due to bad weather at Chennai (MAA), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected,” SpiceJet communicated to its passengers.

Blogger Pradeeep John, who’s famously referred to as the “Tamil Nadu weatherman”, wrote on his Fb submit that at the moment’s fog within the metropolis was not as a result of air pollution.

“It’s not smog like what happened in November. We can see that once land gets heated up after sun comes up by 9 am, the fog fades away. In November, this did not happen and the smog remained throughout the day . Today was perfect fog and the pollution is well under the limits,” he mentioned. The town has been receiving northeast monsoon showers and as a result of this, the local weather has been nice.

In line with the climate division, the monsoon interval will proceed until January four.

Final month, Chennai’s well-known Marina seaside additionally noticed uncommon poisonous foam as a result of heavy air pollution.