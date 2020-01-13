UP Approves Commissionerate System Of Policing For Lucknow, Noida

Yogi Adityanath mentioned that an ADG-level officer would be the police commissioner of Lucknow and Noida

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Cupboard on Monday authorized the commissionerate system of policing for state capital Lucknow and Noida.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the cupboard assembly, instructed reporters that an ADG-level officer would be the police commissioner of Lucknow and Noida. Each the cities of Uttar Pradesh could have an SP-level girl officer to take care of instances of crimes associated to girls, he mentioned.

The system offers extra powers, together with magisterial powers, to IPS officers of the Inspector Normal of Police (IG) rank posted as commissioners.