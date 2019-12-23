UP BJP to set up registration camps for refugees: ‘Muslims won’t be affected by CAA’

All you might want to know in regards to the CAA













A registration marketing campaign shall be launched for refugees searching for Indian citizenship by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, December 26 together with a month-long marketing campaign from the identical day. The thought behind this marketing campaign is to filter misinformation being unfold in regards to the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA).

Thursday’s protests in Lucknow turned violent and led to giant scale destruction of private and non-private property.IANS

UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh mentioned that the opposition has been spreading canards in regards to the citizenship act which has fuelled the latest violence within the state on the difficulty.

Our marketing campaign shall be held from December 26 to January 25 throughout the state to apprise individuals of the details of CAA. Get together employees will attain out to individuals within the rural interiors and clear misconceptions if any – Swatantra Dev Singh, UP BJP president

UP BJP to guarantee Muslims they will not be affected

Singh mentioned that CAA was basically for persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. “We will also register refugees who are awaiting Indian citizenship,” he mentioned and added that the social gathering may even attain out to Muslims and guarantee them that they won’t be affected by the CAA.

Nonetheless, the acts will “go against such anti-national elements” who wish to disrupt peace and tranquillity within the nation.Twitter

The BJP has already requested its MPs to establish and strategy refugees from neighbouring nations dwelling there and assist them get citizenship beneath the brand new Citizenship Modification Act, 2019. Whereas 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh can be coated by its members of Parliament, for lots of the remaining seats, social gathering workplace bearers, MLAs and different leaders shall be pressed into service.

White Paper on Citizenship Modification Act, 2019

The thought is to deflate the marketing campaign starred by the opposition events on CAA which has led to college students’ protests throughout the nation. Sources mentioned that the BJP has additionally ready a White Paper on Citizenship Modification Act, 2019 – with particular stress on West Bengal and Assam and the stand taken by varied political events through the years.

Demonstrators show placards throughout a protest towards the Citizenship Modification Invoice.Reuters

This shall be distributed extensively and is being translated into regional languages to assist convey the message extra successfully. It has a chapter on the Jawaharlal Nehru-Liaquat Ali pact signed in 1950 and the way Pakistan flouted this deal by not defending the rights of minorities dwelling there. In the meantime, after the protests in Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim College and Nadwa College in Lucknow turned violent, the difficulty has given the BJP a possibility to polarise individuals the difficulty.