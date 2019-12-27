UP board exam 2020: teachers will get leave on this condition during UP board exam

In view of the UP board examinations, a brand new rule was issued for the lecturers of the federal government faculty of U.P. is. Now if the lecturers of the federal government colleges of UP take go away in the course of the UP board examination as a consequence of ailing well being, then they must present the medical certificates.

Not solely this certificates needs to be issued by the Chief Medical Officer of the district. On this connection, UP Board Secretary Nina Srivastava has despatched a letter to all CMOs.

UP board examination 2020: Sensible examinations of a whole lot of UP board college students in steadiness

Really, this step has been taken in order that it’s recognized that lecturers should not taking go away to keep away from responsibility within the examination. The letter stated that final 12 months's UP board examinations noticed that the principals and lecturers of some colleges wished to abdicate accountability for the administration of the middle. That is the rationale why he took holidays citing poor well being.

On account of this there was a scarcity of lecturers within the examination and the examination couldn’t be executed easily. The board secretary has stated that solely the CAO certificates will likely be thought-about legitimate for the go away. Allow us to inform you that the UP Board Excessive Faculty Examinations 12 and Intermediate Examinations 15 will run for the day. 15 to 25 Copies will likely be evaluated in simply ten days from March.

UP Board Examination Time Desk 2020: See UP Board 12 Full Date Sheet of the (25) Examination 2020 )