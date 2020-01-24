UP Board Intermediate: Center for Practical Examination of Missed Candidates

Examinations of the candidates of UP Board Intermediate who’ve missed sensible examinations 31 might be until January. DIOS RN Vishwakarma has decided the sensible examination facilities.

Sensible examination GIC of Geography, GGIC of House Science, Sangeet Vyana Mahila Seva Sadan Inter School of candidates of Prayagraj Mandal, Naveen Mahila Seva Sadan Inter School of Musicians of Prayagraj Mandal, GIC of Physics, Laptop of all candidates of Prayagraj Mandal Shiv Charan Das Kanhaiya Lal Inter School, Chemistry, Biology Sensible Examination Reside Will c.

Agricultural Plant Science Half-1, Agriculture Half-1 Agricultural Botany, Agricultural Physics and Local weather Science, Agricultural Engineering, Agriculture Half-2 Agricultural Crops Science, Agriculture Half-2 Agricultural Zoology of Prayagraj, Jhansi and Chitrakoot Division , Sensible examinations of Agricultural Animal Husbandry, Agrochemicals might be held at Ishwar Sharan Inter School and KP Inter School Sensible Examination of Army Sciences.

UP Board examination 2020: 18 UP board examination will begin from February, time administration is critical for examination preparation

Sensible examination of candidates of wooden craft of Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi and Chitrakoot division Sensible examination of stitching of Cav Inter School, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Chitrakoot Division, Ishwar Sharan Ladies Inter School and Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi , Sensible Examination of Banking and Confectionery of Chitrakoot Mahila Seva Sadan Inter School and Textiles Design Examination Rs will Inter School. Sensible examination of candidates for meals and fruit preservation at Prayagraj, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, DP Ladies Inter School, Ladies Village Inter School Subedarganj in Culinary Arts, Jagat Taran Ladies Inter School of Attire Design, Primary Well being Personnel Bala Prasad Kushwaha Inter School Balrampur BARETHI, SERVICE COMMITTEE OF PHOTOGRAPHY AND AUTOMOBILES Vidya Mandir Inter School, Ashu Script Tandon Indi Subhash Inter School Citupur Balapur, secretarial technique Vidyawati Maharishi Krishna Inter School pot, Tndn Hindi Sensible Examination BP Kushwaha Inter School Balrampur will Breti. Anthropology, Dance Arts, Nursery Toddler Coaching, Sensible Examination of Library Science Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow of Granth Crafts, Weaving Strategies, Etawah of Washing and Dyeing, Chitrakoot of Radio Tv, Auraiya of Beekeeping, Banda of Seed Manufacturing Know-how, Crop Safety Rae Bareli, Nursery Chitrakoot, Accountancy, Banking Lucknow, Co-operative Auraiya, Unnao of Printing, Embroidery and Laptop Know-how The upkeep and upkeep might be carried out in Lucknow.