UP board practical exam 2020: last chance for intermediate students of UP board

The scholars of UP board who haven’t been in a position to seem within the sensible examinations of Intermediate, the board Final alternative given. Missed practicals of those college students will likely be taken from 22 to 31 by January. For this, college students need to contact their faculty. After this, data will likely be despatched to DIOS by means of the school.

Sensible examinations of UP board have been accomplished. However some schools have been left the place examinations couldn’t be held because of numerous causes. Together with this, the universities the place the examinations have been held, however the college students there remained absent. They need to contact their faculty. After this, examinations of scholars will likely be carried out by appointing examiner.

The board has given the final likelihood to conduct a sensible examination of absent college students. The examinees will contact their faculty and can then contact the Principal DIOS workplace. If there’s negligence on this work and any pupil is disadvantaged of sensible examination, then all of the duty will likely be associated to the involved principal, departmental motion will likely be taken in opposition to him.

UP Board examination 202 zero

22 to 31 Intermediate Sensible Examination

to be held from January 'College students absent within the examination must go to their faculty and speak to

Principal will make an inventory of scholars and provides it to the DIOS workplace

The board has given the final likelihood to conduct the examination of absent college students. Info has been despatched to high schools. Principal must contact instantly for sensible. -Dr. Dharmendra Sharma,

District Faculty Inspector.