UP Boatman Surprised By Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Gesture

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress common secretary for Uttar Pradesh, was in Varanasi final week.

Varanasi:

A boatman in Uttar Pradesh was in for a pleasing shock when he acquired items for his daughter’s marriage from Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Ashok Sahni had ferried Priyanka Gandhi to Varanasi on January 10 the place she had gone to satisfy activists held throughout protests towards the brand new citizenship legislation. Whereas on the boat, Mr Sahni invited Ms Gandhi to attend his daughter’s marriage later this month.

On Thursday, senior Congress chief Ajai Rai together with different employees reached Mr Sahni’s home and handed him a letter from Ms Gandhi which conveyed greatest needs for the marriage together with a saaree as a present for his daughter.

A delighted Mr Sahni stated that a number of leaders and VIPs had taken a trip on his boat however none of them had ever proven such a gesture.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress common secretary for Uttar Pradesh, had visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, assembly activists and accusing the federal government of performing towards the structure. Throughout her four-hour go to, the Congress chief additionally prayed on the Sant Ravidas temple.

