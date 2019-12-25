UP Cop Goes Undercover To Arrest Those Involved In Violence At Protest

15 folks have been reported killed to date in violent protests in UP.

Agra:

A cop in Uttar Pradesh disguised himself as a vendor to catch folks concerned in violence throughout protests in opposition to the Citizenship Act.

Sub-Inspector Sunil Tomar disguised himself as a vendor promoting bananas and set out in Agra on Tuesday, SHO Jeetendra Kumar informed information company PTI.

The cop went undercover to search out these concerned in violence that befell throughout protests in opposition to the citizenship legislation in Agra’s neighbouring Firozabad.

Protesters had clashed with the police after Friday prayers in Firozabad. They allegedly set hearth to police autos after which the cops used teargas shells to disperse them. A number of policemen have been injured within the conflict.

Quickly after the conflict, a lot of these concerned within the violence fled Firozabad and sought refuge in Agra.

“It might have been tough to assemble details about these mischief-makers immediately from civilians. That’s the reason we determined to go undercover and monitor them down, Mr Kumar added.

The police stated that they’ve managed to arrested the folks accused of violence.