UP Cop Rescued By Man From Violent Mob During Citizenship Law Protest

Hajji Qadir got here to Ajay Kumar’s rescue after he was attacked by a mob in Firozabad.

Firozabad:

A policeman in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district was rescued by a person after he was surrounded and crushed by a violent mob throughout protests towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act final week.

Ajay Kumar, a policeman, had accidents on his hand and head after he was crushed by the violent mob in the course of the December 20 protest within the district. Hajji Qadir got here to Mr Kumar’s rescue, took him to his dwelling and later dropped him to the police station after the state of affairs was introduced underneath management.

“Hajji Qadir Sahab took me to his home. I had injuries on one of my fingers and head. He gave me water and his clothes to wear and assured me that I will be safe. He took me to the police station later,” Mr Kumar mentioned.

“He came like an angel in my life. Had it not been for him, I would have been killed,” he added.

Recalling the incident, Mr Qadir mentioned that he was providing Namaz when he was advised policeman had been surrounded by the mob.

“He was severely injured, I assured him that I will save him. I didn’t know his name at the time. What I did was for humanity,” Mr Qadir mentioned.

Violence had damaged out between police personnel and protesters in Firozabad on December 20 throughout protests towards the brand new citizenship legislation.