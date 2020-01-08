UP Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan

A non-bailable warrant was issued by a neighborhood court docket in opposition to SP Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan

Rampur, Uttar Pradesh:

A non-bailable warrant was issued by a neighborhood court docket in opposition to SP Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan on Wednesday.

The federal government counsel Ramavtar Saini stated that the ADJ-6 Courtroom was listening to 4 instances associated to the SP chief.

“One of four cases related to Azam Khan’s neighbour Arif Raza Khan, who filed a complaint that he was beaten by the SP leader and his friends. Except for Azam Khan, others got the bail,” he stated.

He stated that the warrant was issued after Azam Khan didn’t seem earlier than the court docket.