UP Deputy Chief Minister Backs Meerut Cop’s “Go To Pakistan” Remark

In a viral video, a police officer was seen abusing and asking Muslims to go to Pakistan

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh:

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday commented on a video of senior police official from Meerut, which is doing rounds on social media, and mentioned that the Meerut Superintendent of Police’s assertion is just not flawed for “people involved in anti-national activities.”

“He (Meerut SP) did not say it for all Muslims but probably to those who were raising pro-Pakistan slogans while pelting stones. Meerut SP’s statement is not wrong for the people involved in anti-national activities. The statement is right for those people who are sloganeering against India and supporting Pakistan,” Keshav Prasad Maurya mentioned whereas chatting with media in Lucknow.

In a viral video, a police officer was seen abusing and asking Muslims to go to Pakistan throughout an anti-Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) protest in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, journalists and different famous residents have condemned the Meerut policeman’s habits and police excesses in opposition to the protestors.

A number of leaders together with Samajwadi Occasion chief Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi have alleged that police has ransacked individuals’s homes, destroyed non-public property and used unjustified pressure in opposition to individuals of the minority neighborhood in Uttar Pradesh.

Keshav Prasad Maurya additionally slammed the Opposition events for becoming a member of the anti-citizenship regulation and mentioned, “Congress and the Samajwadi Party are unnecessarily making the CAA an issue. The CAA is not against our constitution. These parties are misleading people. They are spreading lies.”

Protests erupted in a number of elements of the nation final week together with Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians escaping spiritual persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who got here to India on or earlier than December 31, 2014.